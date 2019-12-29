Police: Parishioners kill man who fatally shot 2 at Texas church

A shooting at a Texas church left the suspect and two victims dead, authorities say.

A shooting at a Texas church left two people dead and one person in critical condition, according to The Dallas Morning News. (Source: KTVT/CNN)

The Associated Press reports the death of the second victim was confirmed by an FBI spokesperson. The spokesperson also said the two congregants who shot the suspect were part of a security team.

White Settlement Police Chief J.P. Bevering said in a news conference Sunday afternoon that the shooter fired once at West Freeway Church of Christ just before 10 a.m.

Bevering said two parishioners returned fire, killing the gunman.

No names have been released. A motive for the attack is still under investigation.

The church live streams its service and the shooting was captured on video, WFAA reported. The video has since been taken down.

Governor Greg Abbot released the following statement:

“Our hearts go out to the victims and families of those killed in the evil act of violence that occurred at the West Freeway Church of Christ. Places of worship are meant to be sacred and I’m grateful for the church members who acted quickly to take down the shooter and help prevent further loss of life. Cecilia and I ask for all Texans to join us in praying for the White Settlement community and for all those affected by this horrible tragedy.”

White Settlement is a city in Tarrant County and is a suburb of Fort Worth.

