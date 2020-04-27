Report shows college completion rate climbing in Kentucky

State education officials say a new report shows the number of people graduating from college with either a degree or some other credential has climbed 3.5% in the 2018-2019 academic year.

The Council on Postsecondary Education reports nearly 47% of adults have graduated from a college or university. That's up from 42.5% in 2014.

CPE officials have now set a new goal of a 60% completion rate by the year 2030.

CPE President Dr. Aaron Thompson the higher the levels are, the more it will help the state’s labor pool in the near term as it faces the economic repercussions of COVID-19.

“Without question, this pandemic has created new and significant challenges, but the momentum is on our side, and I appreciate the hard work by campuses to move our state forward,” Thompson said. “COVID-19 will test our resolve, but if we redouble our focus on innovation and workforce development, Kentucky will benefit from a faster and more robust economic recovery.”

To meet the 2030 goal, Kentucky needs a yearly average increase of 1.7%.