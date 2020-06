A report by Mike Dyer of WCPO in Cincinnati shows that University of Kentucky linebacker Chris Oats is now in a rehabilitation facility, after being hospitalized shortly before Memorial Day.

Our sister station WKYT reports that Oats is still recovering from an undisclosed, non COVID-19 related medical issue.

Oats played in 12 of the Cats' 13 games this past season. He had 46 tackles with a career high 2.5 tackles for loss against Virginia Tech.