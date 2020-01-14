Report: Kentucky is the worst state to retire in

According to WalletHub's study of the best and worst states to retire in 2020, Kentucky found itself at the bottom of the list.

The Bluegrass State was ranked 50th for it's combined scores in affordability, quality of life and health care.





New Mexico (49), Rhode Island (48), New Jersey (47) and West Virginia (46) joined Kentucky at the bottom of the ranks.

Florida was listed as the best place to retire, with Colorado, New Hampshire, Utah and Wyoming rounding out the top five.

You can read more about why WalletHub ranked Kentucky last here.