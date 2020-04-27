Report: Former aluminum mill CEO misled investors, board

A new report says the former CEO of a Kentucky aluminum company planning to build a plant in Appalachia misled potential investors and the company’s board about the company’s progress.

It states that Braidy Industries only had $11 million cash on hand in January and would have run out of money by midyear. The report was filed in a legal case brought by former Braidy CEO Craig Bouchard.

It says Bouchard also told investors the proposed mill in Ashland could be moved to Mexico.

A copy of the report was obtained by the Daily Independent in Ashland.