Report: EKY county attorney gave thousands of dollars of bonuses to his wife

In a recently released report from State Auditor Mike Harmon's office, one Eastern Kentucky county attorney is accused of giving his wife more than $100,000 in performance bonuses.

The audit states that in a two year fiscal period, Lawrence County Attorney Michael Hogan awarded $134,500 in bonuses from delinquent tax fees to people in his office.

Officials say more than $126,000 of that went to Hogan's wife.

Under state law, awarding bonuses for work not performed is against Kentucky's Constitution.

We're told it also violates local ethics laws, because more than 90 percent of the amount went to his wife, which personally benefited him.

The auditor's office has referred the case to several organizations including the FBI and Attorney General Daniel Cameron's office for further investigation.

Hogan ran as State Representative Robert Goforth's Lt. Governor candidate on the Republican ticket during the 2019 primary election against then Governor Matt Bevin.