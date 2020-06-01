Rep. Robert Goforth appears before a judge on domestic violence case

A Kentucky state representative was arraigned on domestic violence charges Monday.

Sister station WKYT reports that representative Robert Goforth is not only fighting for reelection this June, but also in a court battle.

WKYT reported that on the morning of April 21st a woman came into the 911 dispatch center looking to speak to a deputy about a domestic assault.

According to police reports, the woman said that Goforth tried to "hog-tie" her several times, hit her on the forehead and tried to strangle her with an ethernet cord, all while three children were inside the home.

Goforth was arrested and released that same day on a $25,000 bond.

Goforth saw a judge on Monday for the first time since being arrested.