Rep. Angie Hatton files updated bill to stop rate hikes from utility companies

Representative Angie Hatton says she adjusted a bill she filed last month that would help prevent large rate hikes from utility companies.

This follows a report we ran Monday night on Knott County Water and Sewer District raising their rates by 45 percent.

House Bill 126 would give the Public Service Commission authority to order rate reviews every five years if a state-regulated utility does not take that step.

It also calls on PSC to consider affordability when deciding on rate increases.

Under the changes, the bill also requires that the utilities perform a management audit before asking PSC for a rate increase.