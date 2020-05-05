Remains found in Pulaski County are missing Richmond mother

The skeletal remains found in Pulaski County last week belong to Ella Jackson, the Richmond mother missing since October 2019.

Our sister station WKYT reports Richmond police said the KY State Medical Examiner’s Office used dental records to positively identify Jackson.

Ella's husband, Glenn Jackson, was charged April 24th with her murder and disappearance.

Jackson was said to have told several individuals that she was afraid of him, and that "If anything ever happened to her, her husband would be responsible."

Additionally, a search of their home and vehicles led to the discovery of a "significant amount" of blood in the trunk of Glenn's vehicle which was proven to belong to his missing wife.

Glenn is still in the Madison County Jail.