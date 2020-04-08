Rehabilitation center patient tests positive for COVID-19 in Wayne County W.Va.

The Wayne County Health Department said it was made aware of the county's first positive case Tuesday evening.

The Wayne Nursing & Rehabilitation Center a patient tested positive and is now being cared for at a hospital. The center said testing will begin in coordination with the Wayne County Health Department, the Bureau for Public Health and the West Virginia National Guard.

"While it is certainly something we expected, nevertheless, we are disheartened by this news and empathize with our patients and families during this unprecedented event," said John Elliot, owner of AMFM.

"However, we have been preparing for this for several weeks, and I want to thank our team members for their dedication and commitment to the safety of our patients. We will continue our efforts to stop further spread and protect our patients."

Health department officials said they have a plan in place to investigate who's been in contact with the individual and inform them.

They say they will be working with state and regional officials to mitigate the illness in their county.

The health department asks residents to remain diligent in complying with state and national guidelines regarding hand cleaning, mask use and distancing.