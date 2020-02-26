"It keeps me going"; Cardiac rehab helping people strengthen their hearts

February is American Heart Month but people at ARH cardiac rehab focus on their hearts year-round.

From the outside looking in it might just look like an average gym, but the equipment inside is not just for getting fit.

Larcena Evans, a registered nurse, works at the rehab facility and helps people focus on heart health.

“I was actually amazed about how much some of them improve," said Evans. “From personal experience, my husband had open-heart surgery and he did this cardiac rehab program. It helped him tremendously, it really did."

There are two types of phases patients participate in - phases two and three. Phase two patients use a heart monitor and vitals are checked after every station for 36 visits. Phase three patients choose to continue their work and vitals are monitored before and after exercise.

Paul Hall, a phase three patient, has been a regular since 2007.

"It's healthy, it's affordable, and it's very good. You got a good treatment. The staff here are wonderful," said Hall. "The camaraderie is my favorite part."

Michael Seawell, an ARH interventional cardiologist, says it helps patients to see benefits from cardiac rehab.

“To get back into shape, strengthen their heart, they have mortality benefits, decrease hospitalizations, etc.," said Seawell. “The patient said to participate they tend to do much better long-term."

"It keeps me going. My cardiologist says come back in a year and this time so I come back one more year and then I might recommend two-year visits so that's good," said Hall.

Patients at the rehab facility can visit Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays.

