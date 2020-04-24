Regional hospitals receive funding from national CARES act

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Kentucky Office of Rural Health (KORH) announced Friday that many of the region's hospitals will be receiving funding from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act approved late last month.
The nearly $4 million will be a one-time payment to help cover expenses associated with increased demands for COVID-19 related testing, clinical services and equipment.
The money can also be used by facilities to help with financial and workforce challenges they've faced during the outbreak.
The KORH will oversee the distribution of the funding to the following local hospitals:
AdventHealth Manchester
ARH Our Lady of the Way Hospital in Martin
Barbourville ARH Hospital
Mary Breckinridge ARH Hospital in Hyden
McDowell ARH Hospital
Mercy Health-Marcum & Wallace Memorial Hospital in Irvine
Middlesboro ARH Hospital
Morgan County ARH Hospital in West Liberty
Paul B. Hall Regional Medical in Paintsville
Pineville Community Health Center
Rockcastle Regional Hospital & Respiratory Care Center in Mt. Vernon
Three Rivers Medical Center in Louisa
Wayne County Hospital in Monticello