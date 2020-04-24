Regional hospitals receive funding from national CARES act

The Kentucky Office of Rural Health (KORH) announced Friday that many of the region's hospitals will be receiving funding from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act approved late last month.

The nearly $4 million will be a one-time payment to help cover expenses associated with increased demands for COVID-19 related testing, clinical services and equipment.

The money can also be used by facilities to help with financial and workforce challenges they've faced during the outbreak.

The KORH will oversee the distribution of the funding to the following local hospitals:

AdventHealth Manchester

ARH Our Lady of the Way Hospital in Martin

Barbourville ARH Hospital

Mary Breckinridge ARH Hospital in Hyden

McDowell ARH Hospital

Mercy Health-Marcum & Wallace Memorial Hospital in Irvine

Middlesboro ARH Hospital

Morgan County ARH Hospital in West Liberty

Paul B. Hall Regional Medical in Paintsville

Pineville Community Health Center

Rockcastle Regional Hospital & Respiratory Care Center in Mt. Vernon

Three Rivers Medical Center in Louisa

Wayne County Hospital in Monticello