Redhawk Mining LLC lays off more than 150 employees

The Kentucky Career Center Office of Employer & Apprenticeship Services reports Redhawk Mining LLC in Floyd County has laid off several employees.

A statement from Redhawk Mining LLC says that COVID-19 is a contributing factor to the layoffs.

"Due to unforeseen business circumstances due to the COVID-19 pandemic, including the unanticipated market downturn and a sudden decline in customer orders, Redhawk plans to idle its entire Spurlock Complex," part of the statement said.

182 employees are being affected as part of the layoffs that take effect on May 11.

