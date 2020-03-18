Redbud Ride in Laurel County postponed due to COVID-19 concerns

Officials with London Downtown tell WYMT they have decided to postpone this year's Redbud Ride.

The annual bicycle ride that starts in London and goes through surrounding counties was scheduled to take place April 18th.

In an email sent to media, officials say this is not a cancellation, just a postponement until later in the year.

We're told if riders cannot attend the new date when it is announced, they will have the option of applying the fee they have already paid toward the 2021 race, which is scheduled on April 17th, 2021.

Officials say if you have any questions or concerns to email them at londonkydowntown@gmail.com.