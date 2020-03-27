Red River Gorge temporarily shut down to public access

Parts of a popular tourist attraction in the mountains are temporarily shut down due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Parts of the Daniel Boone National Forest were shut down on Thursday. Now, the U.S. Forest Service has added the public access spaces and backcountry campgrounds at Red River Gorge to the list.

The shut down of the gorge includes all roads and trails on national forest lands.

In a news release on their Facebook page, which you can see below, officials say the closing is effective immediately.

“Our decision to shut down recreation areas is in compliance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations for social distancing, as well as current Kentucky state orders to help protect health and safety,” said Forest Supervisor Dan Olsen.

Some areas remain open for public use, including the general forest area and trails outside of the Red River Gorge.

There is no time frame on when the areas affected will re-open.