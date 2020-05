The Daniel Boone National Forest is reopening Red River Gorge and the Redbird Crest Trail system on Friday.

Originally they were set to reopen on June 3rd.

Officials with Daniel Boone National Forest say the date was moved up after Governor Beshear lifted Kentucky's travel ban.

However, most day-use sites like picnic areas and shooting ranges will remain closed until June 3rd.

You can see the list below of what will reopen and when.