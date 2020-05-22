Red River Gorge reopened to visitors Friday, local restaurant sticking to curbside pickup

The Red River Gorge has reopened to visitors. Originally, the plan was to keep it closed until June 3rd.

Photo Credit: WKYT

Our sister station WKYT says with Gov. Beshear's decision to drop the travel ban Friday, officials with the Daniel Boone National Forest decided to open the Red River Gorge early.

With an early opening of trails within the gorge, several people got out to take advantage of the nice weather including one family from Indiana that came down to visit their son.

"Now that the parks are open, get out and enjoy the nature and get fresh air and relieve the stress," Joyce Fatch said.

But even while visitors take to the trials, officials with the Daniel Boone National Forecast are wanting to remind everyone to follow social distancing guidelines, which the Fatch family has taken to heart so they can stay safe and healthy.

"We haven't run across a lot of people, but when we do, we just kind of step back and give them their space, just try to be wise about it," Fatch said.

With the opening of the Red River Gorge, several businesses in the area are also excited for visitors to return.

But to help keep staff and customers safe, businesses like Miguel's Pizza is sticking to curbside pickup for the time being.

"You know how Miguel's gets on a Saturday, we have a little bigger thing to deal with and curbside seems like a safe option. There's no contact with the public," said Dario Ventura, part-owner of Miguel's Pizza.

It is important to note that Natural Bridge State Park is separate from this opening and will not be open to the public until June 1st.