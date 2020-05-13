Red River Gorge business owners ask for trails to be reopened

Memorial Day weekend is typically a boon for tourism, but business owners at Red River Gorge fear they could miss a rare opportunity during the short season while they remain closed.

(Photo: WKYT)

According to sister-station WKYT businesses such as trail guides, photographers and kayak rentals rely on the gorge and the influx of tourists it attracts.

That’s why owner Ernie Braden reached out to other business owners to form a coalition to propose guidelines they would follow if allowed the opportunity to reopen.

Things like wearing masks, sanitizing equipment and safe transportation for visitors.

He says some businesses risk permanent closure if the shutdown continues, particularly for seasonal industries.

Braden says, however, it’s not just about the businesses it’s about giving people safe activities too.

“We want everybody to be able to come back down and enjoy the outdoors. All the visitors, people are smiling, just having a great time. Getting out here enjoying the wilderness itself is a way to social distance. If you go out camping you can have several feet, if not hundreds of feet, in between campsites,” says Braden.

He continues, “When the Gorge does reopen it’s still not clear on which businesses can operate.”

His concerns echo a lack of direction for potential CDC restrictions.

Braden says he has submitted the proposed guidelines to Governor Andy Beshear but has yet to hear back.