Red River Gorge community voices concerns about possible resort

As planning continues for a master plan with the possibility of a resort coming to the Red River Gorge, some people have formed a group to create a plan of their own.

Photo Credit: WKYT

"I worry about flooding, I worry about traffic,” Kristen Wiley, who lives and works in the Red River Gorge area, said. “I worry about impacting the small businesses in the area already."

That's just some of the many concerns members of Red River Gorge United has.

This comes after the Red River Economic Development group approved a contract with an outside company called Stantec to complete an $800,000 study. The study would develop a master plan to increase tourism in the Red River Gorge.

Stantec is expected to complete their study by July 31. Project Manager Dave Adkisson told community members that just because the study is happening, it does not mean the resort is set in stone.

Either way, it’s a deadline that’s looming over Red River Gorge United and the surrounding community.