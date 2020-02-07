Red Cross shelters people in Harlan County stranded by floodwaters

The floodwater is receding in many areas Friday after rising water hit many parts of Southeastern Kentucky the day before. But many are still without a home because of the damage.

The Red Cross set up a shelter at Harlan Baptist Church to give people a place to stay. Many people had been taking shelter at the courthouse.

Families are staying at the shelter while they figure out their next step. With Love From Harlan donated clothes and shoes for those who lost everything in the floods.

Many people were soaked when they arrived at the shelter.

"See somebody smiling and is willing to help them, it's a big relief off of their shoulders to know that they have somewhere safe to stay and know they aren't going to be pushed back out on the street," said Melissa McGill, a Red Cross volunteer.

McGill said they will keep the shelter open for as long as the need is there. In the next couple of days, they will go out into the community to see what else is needed and to pass out clean-up kits.

County officials will soon start assessing the damage as well.