Red Cross shelters on standby for more flooding

Red Cross shelters in Harlan and Whitley Counties are on standby as more flooding is likely Wednesday night into Thursday.

Harlan Baptist Church at 120 W. Mound Street in Harlan and the National Guard at 215 Hurricane Hollow Road in Williamsburg were previously opened due to flooding.

Those two shelters are closed now because no one is currently using them. They are on standby to open back up as more flooding is expected.

If you find yourself needing shelter you can call the Red Cross Hotline at 859-428-8345 or 1-800 RED CROSS.