Red Cross opens shelter in Whitley County

The American Red Cross opened up a shelter in Whitley County due to flooding in the areas around the Cumberland River.

The shelter is at the Army National Guard in Williamsburg.

In a statement, the Red Cross said the shelter opened on Saturday around midnight and will remain open until Tuesday, February 11th, 2020 or "until further notice."

17 people from two families are currently at the shelter. The Red Cross says they expect this number to rise due to flooding in the area.

The Cumberland River is expected to crest Saturday afternoon, it currently sits at 34.67 feet and inching closer to the 35-foot record set back in both April 1977 and March 1886 according to the National Weather Service 11 AM.

