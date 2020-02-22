Red Cross brings 'Zero to Hero' training to Hazard during volunteer shortage

The American Red Cross is always looking for volunteers, and there is a great need in Perry County.

On Saturday, the Red Cross hosted their Zero to Hero training class at First Presbyterian Church in Hazard.

The class teaches disaster response and what volunteers need to do when they arrive on a scene. Training included setting up a shelter, finding lodging for families and feeding a whole community.

"Red Cross hits the ground running, because immediately people have their basic needs. They need food, shelter, clothing right then right there," said Lori Medley a regional volunteer service officer.

The Red Cross relies on their volunteers for everything.

"People can give one hour a week, one hour a month, 40 hours a week, or anything in between that. Whatever people are able to give for their time we can utilize that and make that meaningful for the community and meaningful for them," said Medley.

To apply to become a Red Cross volunteer click here.