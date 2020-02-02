Red Bank police officer killed, wife in custody

Sevierville police said a Red Bank police officer died after being shot in the abdomen during an alleged domestic dispute Saturday evening.

Police responded to a reported shooting around 7:20 p.m on the 3000 block of Winfield Dunn Parkway. Officers said when they arrived on the scene they found a man suffering what appeared to be a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

The victim was identified as James Smith, 41. Officials said Smith was transported to the University of Tennessee Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead.

Smith was an officer at the Red Bank Police Department, according to SPD.

Officials said Smith's wife, 37-year-old Melissa Smith was arrested and faces first-degree murder charges. She was transported to the Sevier County Jail.

Investigators said a handgun was recovered from the scene and the investigation is ongoing.