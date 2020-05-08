Record low temperatures may freeze your plants and crops this weekend

With expectant temperatures in the 20s Friday night into the weekend, some may be worried about their crops and plants. In light of the spring season and coronavirus, many have caught the 'green thumb'.

"We get these from time to time and we are still only heading into the second week of May," said Jonathan Guseman, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Jackson.

Although spring is here, it is bringing an unwanted guest and it is not rain.

"We could see some frost even again potentially on Monday night into Tuesday morning and then it looks like we will steadily warm up."

You may be wondering, what causes this unusual drop in temperatures at this time of year?

"The atmosphere is normally bubbled up more so across say upper regions such as Canada and the Arctic," said Guseman.

These temperatures could cause a good deal of potential damage to wheat and water culture crops.

"In terms of the weather side of it and certainly whatever you can do to protect your vegetation and cool sensitive crops."

Especially leading into Saturday and Sunday mornings. Reed Graham an Agriculture and Resource Agent in Breathitt County says the UK office recommends covering your plants and crops if possible.

"Usually the coldest part of the night is right at sunrise so do not remove those until after. Things such as buckets or boxes you can use floating row covers if you have those they work really well. Do not be afraid to get out there a little early," said Graham.

Temperature variance can be extreme in cold conditions like these, making covering your vegetation more than just a good idea.

"Cover your flowers if you would like for them to be protected. I mean it is just added insurance it may not be enough."

Although they may not all survive you may be able to save most of them and do not be afraid to dig up vegetable crops and plants recently planted. You can always replant them.

