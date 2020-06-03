Record breaking heat possible today

We had record breaking heat yesterday and could potentially do it again today.

Today and Tonight

It's going to be another hot one. After a mild morning with some patchy fog, the sun takes over again, sending us close the 90 degree mark for daytime highs. We got to 88 yesterday, breaking the old record of 86 at NWS Jackson set back in 2000 and tied in 2009. Today, the record is 87 and the forecast is 88. The humidity will continue to increase too, so make sure you take those heat precautions. Sunscreen and water are your friends.

We'll add some clouds into the mix tonight and some scattered rain chances are possible late. Lows will drop into the mid to upper 60s.

Extended Forecast

We're back into our daily trend of scattered showers and storms on Thursday. Some of those could be on the stronger side. Right now, we're under a marginal risk (1 out of 5) for severe weather from the Storm Prediction Center. Highs will still top out in the mid 80s for most.

Those storm chances continue into Friday and for a while on Saturday. Highs will stay in the mid 80s. We'll dry out for the second half of the weekend on Sunday. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s.

Next week, get ready for more heat and humidity. Sunny skies will continue and that will drive our daytime highs Monday and Tuesday back close to 90. We could add a few more clouds in Tuesday and some scattered rain chances will return by the middle of next week.

Want up-to-date information on weather in the mountains? Click here to download the WYMT Weather App.