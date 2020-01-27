Re-trial underway in Floyd County double murder case

Testimony began Monday in a Floyd County re-trial.

A few years ago, the Kentucky Supreme Court overturned Berry Hall's conviction.

In 2012, a jury found him guilty in the shooting deaths of Alan Tackett and his wife Lisa.

The state's high court ruled pictures used during the trial were not needed due to the graphic nature.

The re-trial began with a jury selection, opening statements, and two witnesses were called to the stand. Those were Alan's sister Norita Collins and Berry's ex-wife, Charlotte Meade.

During testimony, Meade said a dog belonging to the Tackett family stepped onto Berry's porch.

Meade then said she "shoo'ed the dog off of the porch" when she and Lisa Tackett began arguing.

She recalled Berry did not say anything but at one point, he got off of the couch and said he "was going to go upstairs and go to sleep." Meade said Hall did not seem angry or upset.

During Meade's testimony Monday, she became emotional when recalled the day the shooting took place. It was also her birthday.

Meade said she heard gunshots but was not aware of where they originated.

When she stepped outside, she recalled seeing Tackett "laying in the yard' with her four kids surrounding her.

"They were upset. Trying to wake their mommy up," recalled Meade.

There were ten photos shown to the jury. Those photos consisted of family pictures of Alan and Lisa Tackett and their four kids.

Plus, photos of Charlotte and Berry's home at the time of the shooting and the Tackett's home.

Judge Johnny Ray Harris is presiding over the case.

The re-trial is set to continue Tuesday at 9:00 a.m.