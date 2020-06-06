Rally held in Frankfort in support of Governor Andy Beshear

On Saturday afternoon many came out to show their appreciation for Governor Beshear with a parade of signs.

Sister station WKYT reports event organizer Sharon Kiser said close to 140 cars with nearly 400 people drove past the Governors' mansion.

Police led the parade, followed by the mayor and then other supporters.

Some people honked their car horns, some held signs, all sharing positive messages.

Governor Andy Beshear and his family waved as many cars drove by.

Kiser said she posted on Facebook asking how Kentuckians could show support for their governor while practicing social distancing.

She said that post got more than 500 responses.

"I hope it lifts him up, that is absolutely what we want to do, we want to lift up the governor, we want to lift up his family, and we want to lift up his dedicated staff because working with him I'm sure at times around the clock, dealing with this virus and now dealing with other problems in society," Kiser said.