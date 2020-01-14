Rainbow shirt and cake a “lifestyle violation,” student expelled from private school

It was a happy moment. Freshman Kayla Kenney celebrating her 15th birthday with family at a restaurant.

Her rainbow top and a colorful birthday cake captured in a photo her mother Kimberly Alford later shared on social media.

“She was happy, she looked beautiful,” Alford said. “You know, of course as a mom, I took her picture of her blowing out her candles and I posted that on my Facebook page."

But the post was shared with staff at Kayla’s school and apparently it was the last straw for Whitefield Academy.

A few days later, Kimberly was contacted by Head of School Dr. Bruce Jacobson.

“It was an email expelling Kayla from Whitefield immediately due to a post on social media,” Alford said. “I feel judged, she feels judged, just very devastating for us.”

The private school claims the picture is the latest in two years’ worth of “lifestyle violations”. In the email, Dr. Jacobson said the picture “demonstrates a posture of morality and cultural acceptance contrary to that of Whitefield Academy’s beliefs”.

The code of conduct does address sexual orientation and says if a student’s off-campus behavior isn’t in line with the school’s beliefs they can be disciplined. But Alford wants to know how the shirt brought them to that conclusion.

“She loves to laugh and dance and that’s just her,” Alford said. “There was nothing intended by that and even when I went back and got the receipt from the bakery, it didn’t say anything about representation, it just said assorted colors.”

Alford filed an appeal against the expulsion.

She said the school refused to meet with her, but they agreed to change the expulsion to a voluntary withdrawal so it’s not on Kayla’s record anymore.

Still, Alford fears feeling this level of judgment could have a permanent impact on her child.

“You know we teach our kids what would Jesus do," Alford said. "What would he do here?”

Alford has enrolled her daughter in public school. After nearly four years making friends and settling in at Whitefield, it has been a tough transition, but she said the teenager is getting a lot of support.