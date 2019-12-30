Clearing skies, local high water issues possible today

After nearly 24 hours of heavy rain for some, that rain has ended and should stay away at least for a few days.

Today and Tonight

High water is possible, especially early, so be extra careful as you hit the roads. Please, please remember, do NOT drive through flooded roads! I've been preaching this for a long time and will continue to preach it until people stop doing it. Some areas have gotten close to 3" of rain since Sunday morning and Flood Warnings continue for some.

Thankfully, the rain has wrapped up and the skies have cleared, which is a good thing. Unfortunately, it looks like clouds will increase again tonight. Our daytime high was at midnight, but temps will stabilize around 50 this afternoon before dropping overnight into the mid-30s.

Extended Forecast

The last day of 2019 features mainly overcast skies and stray rain chances, at least during the day. Most of us should climb back toward 40 for a daytime high, with some spots getting into the low 40s. If you have New Year's Eve plans outdoors, bundle up. We'll start out mostly cloudy, but turn partly cloudy late with lows dropping to right around freezing.

New Year's Day starts off chilly, but sunshine mixed with a few clouds will warm us up into the mid-40s for most. Lows will drop into the mid-30s overnight.

Enjoy the break, because more rain chances return toward the end of the week and stay with us into the weekend.

