Rain wraps up early, windy conditions continue

Breezy conditions continue through most of your Monday. A Wind Advisory continues for the area through the afternoon hours.

Today and Tonight

Your morning drive will start soggy. Thankfully, the rain will start to move out later in the morning and into the early afternoon. Our daytime high was at midnight and will drop throughout the day behind the cold front. Temps will drop into the 50s by the afternoon and into the 30s overnight under clearing skies.

If you have to be out early, remember there are still a lot of fallen trees and power outages, so traffic lights will be out. Treat those without power as a four-way stop.

Extended Forecast

Tuesday will be downright chilly. We'll see some possible sunshine early and then skies will turn cloudy once again as another weak wave of energy moves through the region late into the day and through the overnight. Daytime highs will only be around the 50 degree mark with lows dropping into the mid-30s overnight. Some folks could see some brief snow showers overnight Tuesday.

Wednesday and Thursday look drier and warmer, with sunshine mixed with clouds and highs back into the 50s and 60s.

Our next best chance for rain after Tuesday will be at the end of the week.

