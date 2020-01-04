Rain transitions to snow later today

Our Severe Weather Alert Day coverage continues as rain transition into snow as we head into your Saturday night and early Sunday morning.

Today & Tonight

Some of us may wake up to some patchy fog this morning. We will also continue to see that gloomy and soggy weather today, but rain chances do look slightly more scattered compared to the last few days. We will see our high temperature near 50 Saturday morning and as that cold front moves through, temperatures drop throughout the day.

Heading into tonight we will start to see those scattered rain chances turn into snow showers. Lows will be in the upper 20s to lower 30s. We are not expecting any major impacts with this winter system. Most of us will only see flakes. Grounds will be warm, so anything that falls will have a hard time sticking to the ground. Higher elevations have a better chance of seeing snow.

Extended Forecast

Flurries may stick around for the early morning hours on your Sunday, but the majority of the day looks dry. That morning commute for church Sunday morning could be slick, so take it easy out there. Sunshine returns by the afternoon hours Sunday with highs in the mid-40s. Overnight lows will be chilly with temperatures in the lower 30s.

Mostly sunny skies return Monday with highs in the upper 40s and overnight lows in the mid-30s.

Tuesday highs will stay in the mid to upper 40s. A weak system moves through bringing scattered rain chances and maybe a little bit of a wintry mix overnight Tuesday. Lows will get below freezing in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

We stay dry Wednesday and Thursday and have a nice mix of sun and clouds. High temperatures warm up to the 50's by Thursday.

As we head into the end of the week, scattered showers look to return to the mountains. We will keep an eye on this, but for now, enjoy your weekend!

Brooke Marshall