Rain showers return overnight

I hope you enjoyed the warm temperatures this weekend, because they are about to become a thing of the past.

Tonight

This evening we will start to cool down rather quickly. Clouds will start to increase tonight ahead of our next cold front. We look to stay dry through the evening hour, but rain chances are possible late. Lows drop into the lower 50s.

Extended Forecast

Expect to wake up to some soggy weather Tuesday. Morning showers look heavier down south near the Kentucky Tennessee border. By the later morning hours, the rain showers look lighter and we will continue to see the rain stay light and steady for the rest of your Tuesday and Tuesday night as the front passes through the region. Highs during the day will climb into the mid-60s before crashing into the mid-40s overnight.

Things really cool down by the time we get to Wednesday. Highs only get into the upper 50s. Some sunshine returns on Wednesday, but scattered rain chances look to linger for most of the daytime hours.

Thursday looks sunny, but we see another potential system on the horizon by Friday. Fortunately, the weekend looks nice. We will see dry and sunny conditions both days. Temperatures look to get back into the lower to mid-60s by Sunday, as well.

WYMT Meteorologist

Brooke Marshall