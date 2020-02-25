Rain returns tomorrow, light snow possible

I hope you enjoyed the nicer weather today because more rain is on the way tomorrow!

Tonight and Wednesday

We'll continue to see those mostly cloudy skies tonight with maybe a few stray rain chances. Most of us will stay dry. Overnight lows will drop into the low to mid-40s.

Soggy conditions return Wednesday with highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. As that cold front swings through, temperatures will drop quickly. Rain will transition into snow Wednesday night as overnight lows drop into the mid to upper 20s.

Thursday and Friday

A few snow showers will continue Thursday morning. Highs look to only get in the mid to upper 30s with overnight lows in the mid to upper 20s. Clouds will clear out a little bit Thursday afternoon. From Wednesday night into Thursday morning, we could see a dusting to maybe 1" in higher elevations. We are not looking at a lot of snow but the snow could be impactful for that morning commute.

We'll see that mixture of sun and clouds Friday but we could also be tracking more snow showers Friday. This is a new trend, so this will be something we keep an eye on closely during the next few days. Highs will be in the upper 30s with overnight lows near 20°.

Extended Forecast

Those cold temperatures continue into the weekend with that mixture of sun and clouds. By Sunday, highs do get back into the mid to upper 40s with overnight lows in the mid-30s.

We could be tracking more rain as we head into March. Temperatures do look at lot warmer for the new workweek as well.

Want up-to-date information on weather in the mountains? Click here to download the WYMT Weather App.

WYMT Chief Meteorologist

Paige Noël