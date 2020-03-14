Rain returns for your Saturday

Clouds will continue to increase today as we prepare for another round of rain this afternoon.

Today and Tonight

Most of us wake up on the warmer side with temperatures in the mid to lower 40s. We will stay mainly on the dry side through the mid-morning hours. By lunchtime, soggy conditions return. We could see another 1-2" widespread throughout the mountains. We will keep an eye on localized flooding issues throughout the day. Remember, if you see a flooded roadway to turn around and don't drive through it. Highs look to only reach the mid to upper 40s.

This evening scattered rain chances continue. Heavier bands look to move out around 11 p.m. After that only lighter rain showers will continue on and off overnight. Overnight lows will be in the mid to upper 30s.

Extended Forecast

A few scattered rain chances continue Sunday morning, but we look to dry out. We will continue to see those cloudy skies throughout the day with highs in the upper 40s and overnight lows near 40°.

That rain break continues Monday with highs getting back into the upper 50s to lower 60s. Sadly, the rain break does not last long. By Monday evening rain chances come back into the mountains.

More cloudy skies and scattered rain chances continue Tuesday. Highs will get back into the 60s to near 70 by the end of the workweek.

We could be dealing with more soggy weather by the end of the week. We will continue to monitor that throughout the next several days.

WYMT Meteorologist

Brooke Marshall