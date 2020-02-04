Rain, rain and more rain: Soggy stretch of weather ahead

It's going to be a yucky few days across our region condition wise.

Today and Tonight

Ready or not, the rain and gloomy conditions are back and they're not going anywhere. Expect waves of rain all day and all night for your Tuesday. After starting off super mild, temperatures will continue to drop until late morning before starting their slow climb back toward 60 this afternoon.

Tonight, we should drop into the upper 40s to around 50.

Extended Forecast

The soggy mess continues Wednesday and Thursday. Models are showing the potential of up to 3" of rain across parts of the region between Tuesday and Thursday, so we'll keep a close eye out for some localized high water issues, especially late Wednesday going into Thursday.

Rain and snow are possible both Friday and Saturday. The sunshine will try to make a brief return on Sunday.

Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 50s on Wednesday, around 60 at midnight on Thursday before dropping throughout the day and in the upper 30s to around 40 for Friday and Saturday. Overnight lows will start in the low 50s for Wednesday night before getting into the upper 20s and low 30s for Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

The long-range data shows another surge of warmth for early next week.

