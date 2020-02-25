Rain chances take a brief break later today

Today will be the warmest day we'll see for the rest of the month of February.

Today and Tonight

Rain chances will still be around through the morning drive and maybe even into the early afternoon in scattered form. The clouds should stick with us, for the most part through the day and into the night. We might, emphasis on might, we a few peeks of sun try to sneak through in the afternoon hours. Don't get your hopes up too high, but it's possible.

Highs will top out near 60, so enjoy the warmth. A stray chance for a shower is possible late tonight, but most will stay dry. Lows will drop into the mid-40s.

Wednesday and Thursday

The rain break ends Wednesday with our new system rolling into town. The chances will spread out across the region throughout the daytime hours. We'll reach our daytime high in the upper 40s around lunchtime and then we start our trek downward with the cold front swinging through. The rain will transition to snow by Wednesday night as temps eventually bottom out in the mid-20s. Light accumulations are possible, but mainly in the higher elevations.

The snow showers will continue early on Thursday and could affect your morning drive. We'll be keeping a close eye on that. They should start to clear out fairly early, giving way to some clearing skies later in the day. It will be much colder though with highs only getting into the upper 30s before falling into the mid-20s overnight.

Extended Forecast

Friday and Saturday are the last days of meteorological winter and it's going to feel like it. The latest models are trying to keep a chance of snow in on Friday, especially in the morning, so we're watching that closely. Highs will struggle to make it into the mid to upper 30s during the day and drop to around 20 overnight.

I think the last day of February on Saturday will be mainly sunny, but still cold with highs still hanging in the mid to upper 30s.

The good news is that March will start off on a positive note on Sunday, with sunshine and highs in the upper 40s.

Want up-to-date information on weather in the mountains? Click here to download the WYMT Weather App.