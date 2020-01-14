Rain chances settle in for the next couple of days

Stock up on the motion sickness and the cold medicine for the next few days. This forecast will probably make your head spin, especially when it comes to temperatures.

Today and Tomorrow

Our low for today was at midnight Monday night. Yup, temperatures are actually going up this morning. See why forecasting gives us headaches sometimes? Rain chances will be around for the morning drive, so slow it down. We keep those chances throughout the day and into the night, but they will become more scattered as we head into the afternoon and evening hours. You will likely dry out at times. Temperatures will be in the mid-60s for your Tuesday before dropping to around 50 overnight.

On Wednesday, the rain chances pick back up and will likely be around through most of the day and into the night before starting to move out with the passage of the cold front. Ahead of that front, temps will soar, potentially into record-breaking territory. The record is 64 at NWS Jackson and 67 at the London Corbin Airport. Our forecast high is 67. Behind the front, we crash to around 40 by Thursday morning. Some valleys could be in the upper 30s.

Extended Forecast

We get a brief break in the dreary conditions on Thursday and the sunshine makes a re-appearance. It will be much colder though, with highs only in the mid to upper 40s. They will fall into the upper 20s overnight.

Rain chances return Friday and carry us into the first part of the weekend with our second cold front of the week. Saturday looks pretty soggy at this point. Behind that front Saturday night, we get a big reminder of what season we're actually in.

Even with some sunshine on Sunday and Monday, highs will struggle to stay in the 30s during the day and around 20 overnight. If you've missed winter, it's coming back.

