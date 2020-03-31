Rain chances return today, soggy at times

We're wrapping up March the way we started it: Soggy.

Today and Tonight

For those who are working, I think you'll make it out the door dry, but if you forget your rain gear, you'll regret it. For those of you who are at home or working from home, it'll definitely be an inside day.

The rain chances will increase throughout the morning and into the afternoon. Highs will struggle to get into the upper 40s. We'll see those rain chances continue early into the overnight hours before wrapping up. The clouds will stick around and lows will drop into the upper 30s.

Extended Forecast

The first day of April looks dreary, but mainly dry. It will be another chilly day as we continue Redbud Winter. Highs will be in the upper 40s and drop into the upper 30s overnight. The good news is, those clouds will start clearing out Wednesday night.

I don't know if you're ready for this one. There are 3 dry days in a row in the forecast! Whoa! Crazy, right? Thursday, Friday and Saturday feature sunshine. We'll add a few more clouds in on Saturday. Highs start out in the low 60s on Thursday, head toward the mid to upper 60s on Friday and get close to 70 on Saturday.

Some scattered rain chances return for the second half of the weekend, but the mild temperatures and some sunshine stick around.

