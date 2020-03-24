Rain chances return later today, brief relief on the way soon

After a dreary day on Monday, we have ... another dreary day today. Relief is coming! Hang in there a little longer!

Today and Tonight

The news is not all gloomy today. The morning hours should be dry and we could maybe even see a peek or two of sunshine at times. That's a big maybe, but it's not out of the realm of possibility. Think positive!

Unfortunately, the chances for rain will return this afternoon, scattered at first and then becoming more widespread as we head into the evening and overnight hours. We could hear some rumbles of thunder too. Highs will get up to around 60 before dropping to around overnight.

Extended Forecast

Those chances for rain hang around early on Wednesday before moving out to mainly cloudy skies. Highs will again get back close to 60. Skies will finally start to clear out Wednesday night, dropping us into the mid-40s.

The forecast for Thursday can be summed up in one word: SUNNY! Finally, some relief from the gloom! It looks to be a gorgeous day to get out and soak up some vitamin D. Just make sure you practice good social distancing! Stay at least 6 feet apart! Highs will top out in the mid-70s.

The break is short-lived, but the mild temperatures continue. Cloudy skies and rain chances return for Friday and Saturday. Highs Friday will be near 80 and in the upper 70s on Saturday.

Sunday, the rain moves out early and skies clear. After that, we might get another rain break with some sun for early next week.

Hang in there!

Want up-to-date information on weather in the mountains? Click here to download the WYMT Weather App.