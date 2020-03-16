Rain chances return later today

We have some highs and lows with the forecast this week, not only with temperatures, but conditions.

Today and Tonight

I know it's springtime in the mountains, well it officially starts Thursday night, but I personally would love to see a stretch of about 5 days with some sunshine. Oh well, you can't always get what you want, I guess.

We start off the new work week with mainly cloudy skies. We could see some peeks of sunshine, especially early in the day. Rain chances move into the region late in the afternoon in scattered form and increase in coverage heading into the nighttime hours.

Highs today will climb into the mid to upper 50s before falling in the upper 40s overnight.

Extended Forecast

Tuesday starts with rain chances that will be best in the morning but could hang around into the early afternoon hours before clearing out. Highs will be a little warmer, topping out close to 60 for most.

Wednesday, Thursday and Friday feature, you guessed it, rain chances. In the ultimate twist of irony, they will also feature some of the warmest temperatures we've seen some far this year. Wednesday looks to get close to 70 with Thursday and Friday featuring highs in the low to mid-70s. I think we could see a chance for storms all three days. Friday could feature some stronger ones, thanks to a cold front. We'll be keeping a close eye on that.

That cold front takes us down a few notches on the thermometer by Saturday. I think we see some sun both weekend days, but highs look to only be in the 50s.

