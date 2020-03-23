Rain chances return for the first part of the week

Welcome to the last full week of March and the first full week of spring!

Today and Tonight

Well, the day has changed, but not the forecast. Chances for rain will pick back up as we start your Monday and hang around off and on all day. The deeper into the day we get, the more scattered the chances get. It will be a bit of a cooler day with highs only in the mid-50s.

Tonight, look for mainly cloudy skies with a stray chance for rain early. Lows will drop into the low to mid-40s.

Extended Forecast

Rain chances start to increase again on Tuesday and look to be widespread by late in the day and into the overnight. Highs will get close to 60 before dropping into the low to mid-50s.

Wednesday, scattered chances will be around, mainly early. Highs will get into the low to mid-60s.

Wednesday night and Thursday, we actually see clearing skies! Can you believe it? It might even be sunny and dry on Thursday! Highs look to be in the 70s, so that will feel amazing!

Unfortunately, our break is short-lived. Rain chances return heading into Friday and the first part of the weekend. We'll keep our mild temperatures around though, so at least we have that.

Want up-to-date information on weather in the mountains? Click here to download the WYMT Weather App.