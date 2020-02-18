Rain chances linger through this evening

Keep your rain gear handy this evening. You can put it away tomorrow.

Tonight and Tomorrow

Rain chances will linger through this afternoon/evening as the cold front swings through the region. Showers will be scattered and slightly lighter than they were earlier today. Chilly air will filter in behind the cold front, taking us back into the mid-30s overnight.

We'll start Wednesday off with some clouds, but they will quickly clear out to sunshine by the afternoon. I still can't completely rule out a stray sprinkle or snowflake early in the morning. Highs will be much colder, only topping out in the mid-40s. Clouds will start to increase again Wednesday night as a frontal boundary tries to approach from the south. Lows drop into the lower 30s.

Extended Forecast

The front I mentioned above stays mainly to the south. Some models are trying to push a few sprinkles or flurries into the southern counties. The rest of us look to remain dry and on the mostly cloudy side all day. It will be chilly. Highs will only be in the upper 30s before diving to around 20 overnight.

Friday looks dry and sunny. It will be our last day on the cooler side with highs only reaching the lower 40s and overnight lows getting into the lower 20s.

The weekend looks nice! Saturday is dry and sunny, similar to Friday but about 10 degrees warmer. Highs are expected to top out in the low to mid-50s. Temperatures will continue to increase Sunday, but so do the clouds. We look to stay mostly on the dry side, but we could see some evening rain chances as we are expecting more soggy weather to move in by Monday. We will keep an eye on that for now.

WYMT Meteorologist

Brooke Marshall