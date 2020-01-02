Rain chances increase today, stick around into the weekend

Take the umbrella with you today. You'll need it, especially later.

Today and Tomorrow

While we may start Thursday dry, we definitely don't stay that way. By early afternoon, rain chances pick up and they stay fairly steady through sometime either Friday morning or Friday afternoon when they should become a little more scattered. They will not go away completely, so be ready for a dreary few days.

The rain could be heavy at times, and we are concerned about some potential flooding in the next 72 hours, especially into the Cumberland Valley near the Kentucky/Virginia/Tennessee borders. Keep an eye on your creeks and streams.

Daytime highs today should top out near 50 with lows dropping to around 45 just after midnight. After that, temps will start to climb as we head toward the morning and afternoon hours on Friday. Most locations should make it into the upper 50s, while some could make it into the low 60s. Temps will be in the upper 40s by Saturday morning.

This Weekend

The rain chances follow us into the weekend, but colder temperatures are coming. The daytime high for Saturday will be at midnight and drop throughout the day. That means as we get closer to that magic number of 32, the rain could transition over to snow by Saturday night.

Don't get your hopes up for any big accumulations though, because two big factors will again come into play: warm ground and lack of moisture. By the time temps get cold enough for the transition, most of the moisture should be gone. A dusting, if that, is possible for most locations. The higher elevations could get a little more. Lows will eventually drop into the upper 20s by Sunday morning.

Speaking of Sunday, outside of some clouds and flurries early, the skies should clear out to sunshine by the afternoon. It will be a colder day though, with highs only in the mid-40s before dropping to around 30 overnight.

Extended Forecast

Mostly sunny skies return Monday with highs in the low to mid-40s.

We could see a few scattered rain chances Tuesday, but it looks like we remain dry on Wednesday. Highs look to remain in the low to mid-40s with overnight lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Want up-to-date information on weather in the mountains? Click here to download the WYMT Weather App.