Rain chances early, frost likely tonight

In typical spring fashion, rain chances will be around off and on the next few days, but there are some bright spots in the forecast.

Today and Tonight

We'll start the day in the upper 40s with some scattered rain chances, similar to Monday. Now, here's the thing. Some models are trying to keep those chances in a little longer. If they hang around into the early afternoon, that means the clouds will too. Right now, the forecast high is 63. If the skies clear out quickly, then we'll make that and maybe a degree or two more. If they don't, we will be close and some may not make it.

The skies will clear out at some point this afternoon because by tonight,, there shouldn't be a cloud in the sky. That means temperatures will drop fast overnight and frost will be widespread, so make sure you protect those plants and flowers that are out. We'll drop into the mid-30s for most. Low 30s wouldn't surprise me for some.

Extended Forecast

Wednesday is the highlight of this week. Look for mainly sunny skies with a few clouds moving in later in the day. Highs should top out in the upper 60s. Rain chances return Wednesday night.

We're keeping a close eye on Thursday. Showers and storms return to the mountains as an area of low pressure looks to track directly over us. That means heavy rain and the possibility of some gusty winds. Highs will get close to 70. We'll keep you posted.

Rain chances unfortunately stick around Friday and into the weekend. More storms are possible on Saturday.

Springtime is definitely here.

