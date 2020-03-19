Rain chances continue today, temperatures soar

After a soggy overnight, our rain chances look to become more scattered today as temperatures soar.

Today and Tonight

At this point, the mountains are not under any type of severe risk, but I wouldn't be surprised to see a stronger storm or two at some point today. We should see a few peeks of sunshine, similar to yesterday. I think it's mainly cloudy skies once again. Highs will climb into the mid to upper 70s.

Those shower and storm chances continue tonight in scattered form as lows only drop into the mid-60s. We're in the last hours of winter as spring officially starts at 11:49 p.m. tonight.

Extended Forecast

The cold front we've been talking about all week will barrel through here on Friday, bringing more chances for showers and storms with it. Highs will climb to around 70 before crashing into the low 40s by Saturday morning. The rain chances should wrap up late Friday night.

The weekend looks cooler, but drier. We'll see some clouds Saturday morning, but some sunshine looks possible by the afternoon hours. Highs will only get to around 50 before lows drop into the lower 30s. I wouldn't be surprised to see some frost Saturday night. Sunday is the opposite. We'll see sun and clouds early and more clouds late as rain chances try to move back in Sunday night. Highs will be in the mid to upper 50s and lows will drop into the upper 40s.

Rain chances will continue in scattered form for much of next week. Our next dry day, for now, looks to be one week from today. On a positive note, our highs will be in the 60s and 70s for much of the week.

Want up-to-date information on weather in the mountains? Click here to download the WYMT Weather App.