Rain chances continue, strong storms possible today

Two more days. 48 more hours and we need a much needed break from the rain.

Today and Tonight

The forecast today is basically the same as it has been all week. Look for partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered chances for showers and storms.

The difference about today is that the Storm Prediction Center has the entire region under a marginal risk (1 out of 5) of severe weather. We're not expecting anything too crazy, but keep that WYMT Weather App handy just in case we see any issues or warnings this afternoon. Highs will top out around 80.

Look for partly to mostly cloudy skies again tonight with scattered rain chances and lows in the mid 60s.

Extended Forecast

Friday could be the soggiest day of the week as a cold front moves through the mountains. I'm not convinced it's going to be an all day rain, but the chances are definitely there. We could hear a few rumbles of thunder, but as of right now, there is no severe risk tomorrow. Highs ahead of the front will top out around 80 and fall into the upper 50s behind it.

We could see a stray chance for a shower early Saturday, but after that, our much needed break begins. It's not just a break from the rain, it's a break from the heat, humidity and cloud cover. Both weekend days look sunny with highs in the low to mid 70s and lows in the 40s and 50s. Absolutely perfect weather, in my book.

The new week, and month of June, starts off amazing, with more sunshine and cooler temperatures. The next best chance for any rain is Wednesday and it's scattered chances then.

Highs early in the week will still be in the 70s but will creep back into the 80s with increasing humidity levels by mid to late week.

