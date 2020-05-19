Rain chances continue, more flooding possible

Our Severe Weather Alert Day coverage continues on this Tuesday. The Flash Flood Watch is in effect until 8 p.m.

Today and Tonight

Soggy and muggy. Those are two words to describe today. Chances for showers and maybe even some rumbles of thunder will continue today and temperatures will struggle to move too much from where they start this morning. We're still caught in the mess with low pressure system to our north and south, a stationary front to our east and the cold front trying to move through the mountains.

Heavy rain will continue to cause issues for parts of the region. Some spots along I-75 and I-64 have already picked up 2-4" of rain and more is likely today. Remember, turn around, don't drown. Don't drive through flood water. Ever. There is literally no reason to. None. Temps will stay in the 60s today.

Rain chances follow us into the overnight hours once again as lows drop into the mid to upper 50s.

Extended Forecast

Wednesday looks to keep us on the rain train with that stubborn moisture continuing to stay stuck over us. We're hoping by Thursday the mess sitting over top of us starts to move out and the chances will start to decrease. Highs on Wednesday will stay in the 60s and get to around 70 on Thursday.

Friday, the sun tries to break through the gloom, but the rain chances stick around in scattered form. Those will likely last through Memorial Day weekend and into the first part of next week. Scattered is the key word here though. Highs will climb from the low 70s on Friday to the mid 80s by Memorial Day.

Want up-to-date information on weather in the mountains? Click here to download the WYMT Weather App.