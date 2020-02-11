Rain break overnight, heavy rain and storms move in Wednesday night

Our Severe Weather Alert Day continues as we get ready for more heavy rain and even some storms Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Tonight we will stay on the drier side for the most part. We'll hang onto a light drizzle throughout the evening for some. Overnight lows look to drop into the low to mid-30s.

Wednesday and Thursday

Our rain break will continue into Wednesday morning, but scattered rain chances return by lunchtime. We are in a marginal risk (1 out of 5) for severe weather Wednesday. The line of showers and storms moves in late Wednesday night. The main concern will be straight-line winds and heavy rain. A Flash Flood Watch was also issued. That will go into effect Wednesday at 7 p.m. and last until 7 a.m. Thursday. We cannot stress this enough, please do not drive through a flooded roadway! Thursday morning there will likely be flooding throughout the mountains especially those that got hit hard last week in the Cumberland Valley. Another 1-2" will fall Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Some areas could see close to 3".

Rain begins around noon on Wednesday but that main line of storms looks to move into areas along I-75 around 8-9 p.m. with heavy rain continuing into the early morning hours on Thursday. Highs on Thursday will be at midnight with temperatures dropping throughout the day. Some models are hinting at a wintry mix later Thursday afternoon, but I think most of the moisture should move out of here before temperatures drop below freezing. We'll keep an eye on this as well.

Make sure you have a way to get warnings overnight Wednesday into Thursday. The WYMT Weather App is the best way to get timely warnings.

Extended Forecast

By Friday sunshine finally returns with very cold temperatures. Highs look to only be in the lower 30s with overnight lows near 20. If you have any Valentine's Day plans make sure to bundle up!

Highs get warmer Saturday with temperatures in the mid-40s and overnight lows in the upper 30s. We will continue to see sunshine throughout the day with a few more clouds later Saturday night.

Right now I think we stay dry Sunday. Highs will be in the upper 40s with overnight lows in the mid to upper 30s.

We could see more scattered rain chances by Monday and Tuesday of next week. More on that later.

Want up-to-date information on weather in the mountains? Click here to download the WYMT Weather App.

WYMT Chief Meteorologist

Paige Noël