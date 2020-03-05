Rain and snow tomorrow

Another mild evening is on the way before we see a little winter return by the end of the work and school week.

Tonight

We will stay on the warmer side this afternoon/evening. Most of us reached the 60s today, and we will hold onto those warmer temperatures for the first part of the evening.

Tonight, as the front moves in, we could see some rain chances late. Lows will drop into the mid to upper 30s.

Extended Forecast

Friday looks to feature a mix of scattered rain and snow showers, depending on temperature. Most folks will stay in the 30s through the daytime hours. As temperatures fluctuate from the upper to lower 30's during the day, we could see a little back and forth between the scattered rain and snow showers.

By Friday night, temperatures will have dropped enough that we will see snow showers on the tail end of the system. Any accumulation would be in the very highest elevations, above 2,500 feet. Most valley locations will see flakes fly, but not much will stick. It will be a chilly night as lows drop into the mid to upper 20s.

After the chance for a few flakes early Saturday morning, we'll see the sunshine return quickly taking our highs back into the lower 50s. Mostly clear skies will be around Saturday night and we'll drop to around freezing.

Sunday looks beautiful with lots of sunshine and highs in the mid-60s.

Clouds will start to increase as we head into the new work and school week on Monday, but I think we stay dry during the day. That night, the rain chances will pick up and I think they stay with us through much of the week. Rain gear will be a must-have accessory. The good news is that the temperatures will stay mild, staying in the mid to upper 60s all week.

